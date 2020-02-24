DENVER (CBS4) – Eric Tade, Denver’s Fire Chief since 2010, confirms to CBS4 a major announcement about his future with the Denver Fire Department is imminent.
“I try to do everything to the best of my ability and for the right reasons”, Tade told CBS4 in a phone conversation Monday evening. With regards to an announcement about his job status, Tade told CBS4, “I believe it will be soon” and said the Mayor’s office will be making an announcement.
Calls, text messages and emails to a spokesman for Mayor Hancock were not immediately returned.
Tade said he is planning to release a letter explaining his position.
“My letter will be very clear and accurate and will answer your questions.”
Tade declined to provide more specifics.
“I’ll leave it up to the mayor’s office to put something out on it. I don’t feel comfortable commenting on anything,” said Tade.
He has overseen a department that currently has 900 paid firefighters and 38 firehouses. This story will be updated as CBS4 learns more information.