Nuggets Lose Sloppy Game To Thunder In Return To Court After All-Star BreakOklahoma City scored 25 points off Denver's 19 turnovers and beat the Nuggets 113-101 on Friday night.

Rockies Kyle Freeland Looking For Bounce Back Season In 2020Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland had the worst season of his young big league career in 2019, and as he enters 2020 Freeland is hoping to put the disappointing season behind him.

Buffaloes Get A Big Win, Defeat USC 70-66 In BoulderThe Colorado Buffaloes have never won a Pac-12 Conference title, so winning pretty isn't a priority. Piling up the victories is good enough.

American Women Seek More Than $66M In Damages From U.S. SoccerPlayers on the U.S. women's national team are seeking more than $66 million in damages as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Nathan MacKinnon Gets 2 Assists In Avalanche's Win Over Islanders, Becomes 3rd Colorado Player With 50+ Assists In 3 Straight SeasonsNathan MacKinnon is just the third Colorado player to have at least 50 assists in three straight seasons, joining Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg.

Eric Bieniemy Likely Passing On Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Job, Per ReportEric Bieniemy may have had the opportunity to become a head coach by way of the Buffaloes, but it appears the Chiefs offensive coordinator will stick to his current post in an attempt to earn a promotion at the NFL level in 2021.