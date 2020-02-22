Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Junior League of Denver will hold its eighth annual The Journey event on March 13, 2020. It’s an evening fundraiser featuring keynote speaker and Gold Medal Winning Soccer Star Carli Lloyd.
It’s taking place at the Hyatt Regency Denver.
The Junior league is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities.
LINK: The Journey 2020