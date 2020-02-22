CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado National Guard, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Military families gathered at Wings Over the Rockies & Space Museum on Saturday to say “see you later” to their loved ones. About 30 members of the Colorado National Guard are deploying to Afghanistan.

(credit: CBS)

The 220th Military Police Company will support the U.S. Central Command Opeartions. Some of the soldiers have a security clearance – meaning their identities need to be concealed.

This is the second deployment for some members of the company.

(credit: CBS)

“A lot of honor and pride. I joined right out of high school, so everyday that I get to put on this uniform it’s a whole new experience, and I’ve learned every day as I go. To have the brothers and sisters standing next to me? Incredible honor,” said one soldier.

The soldiers will work with American and Coalition Forces in Afghanistan. They will be deployed for a year.

