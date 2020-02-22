DENVER (CBS4) – Military families gathered at Wings Over the Rockies & Space Museum on Saturday to say “see you later” to their loved ones. About 30 members of the Colorado National Guard are deploying to Afghanistan.
The 220th Military Police Company will support the U.S. Central Command Opeartions. Some of the soldiers have a security clearance – meaning their identities need to be concealed.
This is the second deployment for some members of the company.
“A lot of honor and pride. I joined right out of high school, so everyday that I get to put on this uniform it’s a whole new experience, and I’ve learned every day as I go. To have the brothers and sisters standing next to me? Incredible honor,” said one soldier.
The soldiers will work with American and Coalition Forces in Afghanistan. They will be deployed for a year.