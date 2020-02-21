Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was killed in an assault and another died in an officer-involved shooting at an apartment building in Arvada early Friday morning. Police responded to the building, located at 5360 Everett Street, just after 5 a.m.
When police arrived they found a man with a knife at the apartment building. There was a confrontation and the man was shot and killed by officers.
A woman’s body was found in the man’s apartment shortly afterwards.
Authorities said they believe the man and the woman were in a relationship and this was a case of domestic violence.
The names of the people involved haven’t been released. The exact nature of the woman’s death hasn’t been explained.