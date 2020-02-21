Comments
DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) — Durango is helping those experiencing homelessness. The city will place six lockers in the Durango Transit Center.
According to the Durango Herald, the lockers will be made available to those struggling with housing so they can store their personal belongings. A faith-based group is working on the pilot project in Durango.
The city has covered about half of the $12,000 cost.