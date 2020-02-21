Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is offering a free day to visitors this weekend. Sunday is a free day at the museum.
It’s the museum’s way of saying thanks to everyone who pays for the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District tax.
General admission to the museum is included but the featured exhibits will need an additional ticket for an additional fee.