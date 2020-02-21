Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters helped rescue a puppy from a fireplace in Adams County Friday night. The owner returned home to find the puppy stuck in an unplugged electric fireplace in the living room.
The owner said the puppy stuck its head in the cord hole of the fireplace but could not pull itself out. Before calling the fire department, the homeowner tried using soap and water to free the puppy, to no avail.
Adams County Fire Rescue Engine 12 responded to the home and carefully removed the back of the fireplace. Firefighters used vise-grip pliers to break the particle board. The puppy was eventually freed from the fireplace and is back with its owner, unharmed.