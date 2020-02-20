AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A truck stolen from the Morehead Recreation Center in Aurora Wednesday was involved in a crash that shut down a major intersection in the city. Police were following the truck in unmarked cars right before the crash.
The keys to the truck, a 2010 Toyota Tacoma, were taken from an unsecured locker from the Morehead Recreation Center just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found the truck driving at East Mississippi and North Sable, and started following it in unmarked cars. There was no chase, and officers never turned on their lights.
#TrafficAlert large accident at 6th/Sable. 6th is closed @ Sable & Billings in both directions. Stay out of the area. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/HUy8krSnNL
— Aurora Police Dept. 🚔👮🏼♀️👮🏾♂️ (@AuroraPD) February 19, 2020
The driver ran a red light at 6th and Sable and hit an RTD bus, another pickup truck, and an Aurora City Parks and Recreation vehicle. The stolen truck rolled to a stop and hit a power box, causing power outages in the area.
Seven juveniles were in the stolen truck. Some had to be extricated after the crash. In all, nine people were hurt. Seven had minor injuries, one had serious injuries, and one was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No names have been released yet. Aurora Police say it will be some time before all charges are determined.