DENVER (CBS4)– Students from across Colorado gathered at the state Capitol on Thursday. They took time away from the classroom to get attention for funding for education.
They’re members of the Colorado Youth Congress and they lined the steps all the way from the first floor to the dome.
“I think it’s important because it gives every student a fair shot in life. Truly I believe no kid should be relegated from a quality school experience,” said Doherty High School student Teris Tatum.
Those who want change say Colorado ranks 47th in the U.S. for funding for each student and last for teacher wage competitiveness.