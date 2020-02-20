Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The future of the very first Quiznos location is in question. The sandwich shop, located at 12th and Grant, is being put on the market.
According to Business Den, a spokesperson for the Denver-based chain said local market expansion and rising costs make it hard to keep the Grant Street location open and that all options are being explored.
There are 15 other Quiznos locations in the Denver metro area.
The restaurant on the corner lot of the Capitol Hill intersection was Quiznos first shop. It opened in 1981.