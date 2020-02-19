Comments
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s February and more than 24 feet of snow has already fallen in Breckenridge. The ski resort says this is the snowiest month on record since they started keeping records in the 1980s.
Breckenridge and Steamboat Springs Ski Resort are racing to hit 300 inches of snow this season.
An active jet stream has been funneling that snow into Colorado’s high country.
“I’m glad because the skiing is awesome,” said one woman visiting from Florida.
At last check, Steamboat Springs had 294 inches of snow. Breckenridge is right behind them with 292 inches of snow to date.
Winter Park is in third place with 282 inches.