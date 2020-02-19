SOUTH PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials moved two orphaned bears into an artificial den Tuesday in South Park so they can sleep through the rest of the winter. The den was made out of 29 bales of hay, branches for the roof and a snow mound covering the outside for insulation.
Wildlife officer Ian Petkash crawls inside to help officer Scott Murdoch get the #bear in the den.
Would you be brave enough to climb inside a den with a bear? These officers dedicate much of their careers helping #Colorado's bears.
Wildlife officials made the artificial den for the bear cubs on Monday. CPW tranquilized the bear cubs and moved them through the forest on a snowcat.
Video shows the officers remove each bear from the transportation trunk before placing them in the den. Once inside the den, a reversal agent was applied to wake the cubs from the sedation.
“When they wake in the spring, the cubs will be surrounded by an aspen stand with plenty of forbs and grasses to feed on,” CPW NE Region said on Twitter. “We hope they now live long, happy, wild lives.”