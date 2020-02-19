JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In the days following the 20th anniversary of what has long been known as the “Subway murders” in Jefferson County, deputies have received more than a dozen tips. It was Valentine’s Day in 2000 when Nick Kunselman and his girlfriend Stephanie Hart-Grizzell were shot to death.
Kunselman was working at the Subway restaurant where he worked when Hart-Grizzell had come to visit him at closing. They were found shot to death at the sandwich shop when a fellow employee later noticed the lights on.
More than two decades later, their murders remain unsolved.
There was an increase in the reward, which now stands at $12,000, to help investigators solve the murder.
Deputies received 18 tips in the murder investigation in the days after the somber 20th anniversary.
If you have information about this crime, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.