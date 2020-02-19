CBSN DenverWatch Now
Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police announced they arrested a man in connection to the murder of Luis Nieves on Jan. 9. Christopher Butler faces charges of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Christopher Butler (credit: Denver)

Nieves, 31, was walking along a pedestrian bridge near Interstate 25 and Colorado Boulevard. He was shot and killed.

(credit: CBS)

It is not clear whether Butler, 29, knew the victim.

Luis Nieves (credit: CBS)

Nieves’ family told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann in January he did not have enemies.

“This is a shock to all of us because of that fact. We have reason to believe he was in that area on his way home from work. He didn’t have a vehicle so he relied a lot on the RTD and light rail stations,” said Michelle McCurry, the victim’s cousin.

Denver police have not said if Nieves was targeted.

