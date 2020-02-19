DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police announced they arrested a man in connection to the murder of Luis Nieves on Jan. 9. Christopher Butler faces charges of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Nieves, 31, was walking along a pedestrian bridge near Interstate 25 and Colorado Boulevard. He was shot and killed.
It is not clear whether Butler, 29, knew the victim.
Nieves’ family told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann in January he did not have enemies.
“This is a shock to all of us because of that fact. We have reason to believe he was in that area on his way home from work. He didn’t have a vehicle so he relied a lot on the RTD and light rail stations,” said Michelle McCurry, the victim’s cousin.
Denver police have not said if Nieves was targeted.