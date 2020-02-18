KERSEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirms a woman’s death in Kersey is connected to the murder of a Greeley musician. The investigation began on Feb. 10, after investigators were notified of a body in the area of Old Flowers Road and Pingree Park Road in Bellvue. The body was later identified as Scott Sessions, 53, a Greeley-based trumpet player.

On Sunday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin Dean Eastman, 48, of Greeley in connection with Sessions’ murder. Eastman was booked into the Larimer County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body, both felonies.

Around noon on Sunday, the the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a house on Weld County Road 45, which is off U.S. 34 between Greeley and Kersey. Inside, they found the body of a woman identified as Heather Frank, 48, of Greeley.

Frank’s cause and manner of death are not being released at this time due to ongoing investigations by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said there is no threat to public safety.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Frank on Feb. 10, the same day Sessions’ body was found. Frank was wanted on charges of murder and tampering with a deceased body. Investigators have not confirmed if the arrest warrant was issued for Sessions’ murder.