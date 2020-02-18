BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement from Boulder County are working together to search for two suspects accused of breaking into vehicles at a Lafayette apartment complex, firing shots at witnesses, then fleeing from police. The call came in just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Lafayette police tell CBS4 that at 4:10 a.m Tuesday, residents at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Lafayette Drive reported four suspects breaking into vehicles. Those witnesses then started to follow the suspects. They believed that shots were being fired from the suspects’ vehicle.

Shortly after the call came in, police arrived at the apartment complex as the suspects were leaving. Police followed the suspects until the car pulled off to the side of the road, where all four suspects ran. Officers caught two suspects, and two more ran into a field at Rock Creek Farm.

There is heavy law enforcement near Rock Creek Farm outside of Lafayette. Southbound Hwy 287 is shut down from Dillon Rd to the US 36 on-ramp. Dillon Rd is shut down from 96th to Hwy 287. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. Direct media inquiries to Lafayette P.D. pic.twitter.com/1uuSc2FvRu — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) February 18, 2020

Meanwhile at the apartment complex, crime scene investigators found shell casings and confirmed that the suspects indeed fired shots at the witnesses.

Two suspects are still at large in the area, and a perimeter has been set up looking for those suspects. Both are white males. One is wearing a black and red jacket and the other is wearing a dark hoodie.

Highway 287 is currently closed southbound. It is open in both directions northbound. Eastbound Dillon Road is closed at the Highway 287 off-ramp.