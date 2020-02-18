SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS4)– Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland had the worst season of his young big league career in 2019, and as he enters 2020 Freeland is hoping to put the disappointing season behind him.

“It’s a learning experience. Every guy in the big leagues would be able to tell you that they went through it one year or another,” said Freeland. “More than likely it’s going to happen again. You just have to realize what you can do to shorten that timespan to get back to being you.”

Following a 17-7 campaign in 2018, Freeland managed just three wins in 22 starts during 2019. He finished with a 3-11 record and an ERA of 6.73.

He was sent down to Triple-A where his numbers didn’t improve. During his time in Albuquerque, Freeland had an 8.80 ERA and an 0-4 record in six starts.

“Being sent down to Triple-A is definitely a humble experience after spending two successful years in the big leagues,” said Freeland.

“It’s something you realize you can’t take for granted at all. Being back in the big leagues makes you realize how special of a spot it really is to say that you’re a big leaguer and you get to compete against the best.”

In an attempt to improve his 2019 numbers Freeland has worked on his mechanics and has changed his delivery, removing a pause in his throwing motion in hopes of have a more consistent arm slot.

“It was beginning to get hard for me to repeat that (pause), and be consistent with that deliver,” said Freeland.

He hopes his new delivery will change that.

“It actually helps my arm slot be in a more consistent spot that way all my pitches are tunneling out of the same arm slot.”

Freeland knows there are plenty of people doubting the Rockies as they head into 2020, and that that outside expectations are bleak. But he, like many of the players in the Rockies organization, is thriving on the fact that the Rockies feel like they can prove people wrong.

“Someone is putting a chip on our shoulder for us,” said Freeland. “It was kind of the same way in 2017 when a lot of people counted us out just because we had a young pitching staff.”

“If you’re look at the lineup 1-9 and then our pitching staff and our bullpen and our depth down in Triple-A we’re set to do some big things and hopefully get to the end goal of winning a World Series.”