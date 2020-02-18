



– There’s a grassroots effort to save the Jefferson County Fairgrounds , after the county announced last month that the fairgrounds future is in doubt. Community members and representation from organizations that use the fairgrounds have created a non-profit called “Friends of the Jeffco Fairgrounds.”

“We spend a lot of time out here,” explained Sarah Steele, a board member of the nonprofit.

Steele said her daughter has a significant learning disability, and her participation in Westernaires and 4H has been life-changing.

“She’s grown more in the last few years than I can ever imagine,” she told CBS4. “And just seeing the opportunities she has had through the fairgrounds; I just can’t imagine that not being available for other children.”

Last month the county said it was forced to cut $16.1 million from its general fund following last year’s decision by voters not to approve Ballot Initiative 1A. More than $1.8 million of that goes to the Jeffco Fairgrounds. Without the money, the fairgrounds cannot operate as-is, and could possibly be shut down.

That’s why community members have created a grass roots effort to save it, by creating a nonprofit that they hope county commissioners will consider as an option.

“The goal behind our organization is to operate the facility at the fairgrounds, easing the burden to the city government,” Steele said.

Steele said the nonprofit has organized a board of stakeholders, and are looking to form a public/private partnership to assume operations from the county. The goals include operating the facilities and events venue at the fairgrounds, continue educational programs for youth, decrease the urban/rural divide and continue to promote western heritage through agriculture and equestrian activities.

Steele believes that operating the fairgrounds with a nonprofit could also help to reduce the financial burden on the county.

“We are hoping to find funding opportunities to offset the cost from grants, sponsorships, lots of things that aren’t available through the government,” she said.

While the county has not decided what action they will take with the fairgrounds, Friends of the Jeffco Fairgrounds said they couldn’t just sit back and wait for a solution.

“We knew if we just watched it all go, it was quite obvious where it was going to end up,” Steele said. “So action had to be taken.”

The Jeffco County Commissioners will address the issue at a public meeting on Feb. 25, at 8 a.m. at the Jefferson County Administration and Courts Facility to further discuss options.