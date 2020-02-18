DENVER (CBS4) – An active jet stream has ruled the weather pattern this month in the western United States with more snow on the way. Several Colorado ski resorts have the 300-inch mark in sight but for two in particular it will be just a matter of days before marking the accomplishment.

As of Tuesday morning (Feb. 18) Steamboat Springs checked in with 294 inches of snow so far this season. Breckenridge is right behind them with 292 inches of snow season-to-date. Winter Park is in third place with 282 inches.

For all of the snow lovers we have good news! The extended forecast calls for more snow in the mountains on Wednesday and the potential to see an even bigger storm sometime next week. Stay tuned!