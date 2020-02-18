BREAKING NEWSLafayette car break-in turns into shots fired, manhunt for suspects near Broomfield
By Ben Warwick
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – One man is dead after a car smashed through a fence into the backyard of a home in Cherry Hills Village. Police have closed westbound East Belleview Avenue near South Clarkson Street for the investigation.

The truck did not hit the home, and no one on that property was hurt. It’s unclear if the owners were at the home when the car crashed.

The circumstances surrounding the crash or what killed the man are still unclear. There is no timetable for westbound Belleview to reopen.

