LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– An SUV crashed into a bar and ended up in the restaurant in Littleton on Monday morning. The vehicle was found abandoned inside the Boardroom Bar & Restaurant.
South Metro is on scene of a vehicle into a building on W. Dry Creek Ct. in Littleton. A car crashed through the front of The Boardroom Bar & Restaurant. Firefighters are on scene to stabilize the structure. @CityofLittleton Police is investigating. pic.twitter.com/K9d9IGb9av
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 17, 2020
South Metro firefighters rushed to the scene where the vehicle had smashed through an outside wall and came to a stop inside.
Crews were trying to stabilize the structure. It is unclear what happened leading up to the crash.
Police said the vehicle was found running inside the restaurant and the driver was gone. Detectives are investigating.