LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– An SUV crashed into a bar and ended up in the restaurant in Littleton on Monday morning. The vehicle was found abandoned inside the Boardroom Bar & Restaurant.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

South Metro firefighters rushed to the scene where the vehicle had smashed through an outside wall and came to a stop inside.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Crews were trying to stabilize the structure. It is unclear what happened leading up to the crash.

Police said the vehicle was found running inside the restaurant and the driver was gone. Detectives are investigating.

