AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An investigation into a fatal hit-and-run Monday morning has just wrapped up on Interstate 225 and a major closure that lasted for several hours on the interstate has ended. The southbound lanes of I-225 were closed from Parker Road to Yosemite Street but they reopened at 7 a.m.
A Jeep hit a Toyota sedan early Monday morning near the Parker Road exit. A passenger in the sedan died. The Jeep driver ran away from the scene and hasn’t been located. Both cars were heavily damaged and the driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital.
Officials with the Colorado State Patrol told CBS4 they believe they know who the suspect is.
CSP says they’re looking for a driver involved in a two car crash on I-225 near Parker Road. The passenger in that driver’s car has died. The other driver was taken to hospital, condition is unknown. Latest update here https://t.co/cL5BQLPsJ9 pic.twitter.com/Gjpf8H0zOZ
