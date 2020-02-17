JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters and the community are gathering on Monday to honor a West Metro firefighter who died from cancer. Dan Moran passed away at the age of 50 on Feb. 7 after battling “job-related cancer.”
Moran retired from the department in 2018 after serving 18 years as a firefighter and paramedic. He leaves behind a wife, Jenn, and two daughters, Taylor and Madyson.
Thank you to our community and fellow first responders for your support as we honored West Metro Fire Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Dan Moran today. Dan served 18 years, but his dedication to helping others is a legacy that we will carry with us always. pic.twitter.com/HTi9BXds9o
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 17, 2020
The memorial began with a funeral procession at Station 13 in Jefferson County and ended at Red Rocks Church in Arvada, located at 7100 Wadsworth Boulevard.
Colleagues and family members told stories from his 18 years of service at West Metro Fire. One of Moran’s best friends from the department recalled how resilient he and his family remained after his 2017 leukemia diagnosis.
“I can’t count the number of times his doctors gave him bad news. I figured he’d be living in fear, that his mind would focus on the worst-case scenario, but I didn’t see that from Dan or his family. I saw positivity and optimism,” said West Metro Fire Lt. Jeff Delgado.
Friends and coworkers said they will remember Moran’s love and dedication for his family.