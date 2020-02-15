Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother in Commerce City now faces charges of second-degree kidnapping and violation of custody orders. Police say Valerie Watson took her 2-year-old son on Feb. 6.
Watson did not have parental custody of the boy.
Police issued an alert to the public to help find the two, who might be staying somewhere on East Colfax Avenue. On Feb. 13, Watson turned herself into police in Denver. Her son was with her and in good health, officials say.
The boy was returned to his father who was awarded sole custody in 2019.
Watson is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19.