JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested a man wanted out of South Dakota allegedly driving a truck stolen from Arizona. Deputies first responded to a report of a hit and run during a recent snow storm.
They say the suspect hit a man’s car and drove away. The victim followed the suspect and confronted him. The suspect then, allegedly, got out of the truck and offered the victim cash to “settle things.”
The suspect ran away, but the victim took pictures of him, deputies say. They later found him, after looking at neighborhood surveillance video, at a woman’s home.
She says he approached her saying he had car trouble and asked to come inside. She allowed him in, and deputies found him upstairs.
He was arrested without incident.
Further details about the suspect or the hit and run were not released.