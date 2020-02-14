DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s city clerk on Friday made sure couples who want to get married can call forever Valentine’s Day as their anniversary. The clerk’s office the city’s Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building was all decked out in the morning with festive Valentine’s Day decor.
Every year on Feb. 14, hundreds of couples come to the clerk’s office to say their “I do’s,” and there’s no fee for them to do so on this special day (aside from the unavoidable license fee of $30).
Out of all those couples, Susan Siever and David Sanders were the first in line. They told CBS4 it was a perfect way to begin their “honeymoon,” although they hadn’t exactly planned out their immediate next step.
“We may be going back to work — we talked about maybe going out for breakfast,” they said.
Judges and clergy were on hand to perform the free marriage ceremonies and many of the couples were surrounded by friends and loved ones.
The ceremonies were scheduled to be performed through 4 p.m.