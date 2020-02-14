Spend Valentine’s Day in the nation’s sweetheart city at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival. Head to The Foundry plaza Friday and Saturday to celebrate the season with plenty of family fun and events for you and your loved one. It’s free to attend.
loveland.org
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is over, but the Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show is just getting started! Friday through Sunday, head to the National Western Complex for the dog days of Denver showcase. Tickets are $5. Kids 12 and under are free.
coloradokennelclub.org
Bring out your best outfit, inflate your hair, and roll out for a righteous night of break dancing, drinks, and video games! The 80s versus 90s decade dance is back at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum Saturday. Tickets start at $30. It’s an all ages event.
wingsmuseum.org
The Colorado Avalanche take over Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy tomorrow with a huge outdoor game. Like the Avs outdoor game at Coors Field back in 2016, the ice is laid down on the playing field for the game.
nhl.com/avalanche/tickets