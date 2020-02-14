COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fatal officer-involved shooting in Commerce City has led to the closure of a stretch of East 104th Avenue. It happened Friday morning.

Commander Dennis Flynn of the Commerce City Police Department said a male suspect was fleeing from his officers in a white Ford pickup when he crashed at 104th Avenue and Blackhawk Street. Officers fired their weapons at the man at that location.

It’s not clear, Flynn said, how many officers fired or how many shots were fired, but a handgun allegedly belonging to the suspect was found at the scene.

Officers began immediate efforts to resuscitate the man but he passed away at the scene.

“I anticipate this area will be shut down for the next several hours,” Flynn said. “We want to make sure everything is documented.”

Investigators are also looking at a residence near 113th Avenue and Iola Street where this incident began. Flynn said dispatchers received multiple reports of gunfire from witnesses in this area.

“All we know right now is there were multiple people who called in that shots were fired,” Flynn added. “That’s why the concern and heavy police response. It’s a residential area.”

He said he was confident there was no further threat to the public.

UPDATE: E. 104th Ave. will remain closed between Hwy. 2 and Chambers for the next several hours. — Commerce City, CO (@CommerceCityCO) February 14, 2020

Radio traffic obtained by CBS4 indicates dispatchers first assigned officers to the call at 7 a.m. Officers declared ‘shots fired’ at the 104th and Blackhawk intersection at 7:14 a.m.