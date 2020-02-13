



– Bike commuting has jumped by 26% in Denver over the last three years, according to a survey done by the Downtown Denver Partnership. Winter Bike to Work Day is an international celebration of those who pedal to work all year long.

Denver ranks third in the world for participation. Boulder is second in the world.

“I ride all the time,” said Joel Davis, a Boulder resident.

Neither rain, nor heat, and especially not snow will keep Davis from riding his bike to work. There is only one element that stops this bike commuter.

“Really icy, super icy,” he admitted.

Davis has the cold drill down too, including extra gloves. He says he dresses like he’s going skiing. Davis calls most days Winter Bike to Work Day.

“What can I do to make sure that I ride, instead of taking another form of transportation,” Davis said.

He credits his electric bike, or e-bike, for sparking his renewed love for two-wheels.

“The sense of real freedom that it gives me, and joy, I just can’t really describe it,” Davis told CBS4.

He gets about 35 miles to a charge, but mostly he relies on the bike for an assist.

“So I’m pedaling the whole way, but it just makes it a little bit easier.”

Davis’s commute is about four miles. It takes no more than 20 minutes, a ride he calls totally doable, even on a snow day.

“I’m just a guy, who started riding a bike and fell in love with it, and anybody can do that,” Davis said.

Winter Bike to Work Day is Friday, Feb. 14. CBS4’s Andrea Flores will be live at the breakfast station at 15th and Cleveland in Downtown Denver. There will be stations set up throughout the Metro Area we’ve got a complete list here.