By Audra Streetman
Greeley News, Jesus Arroyo-Castillo

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Longmont man was arrested Wednesday following a weeks-long undercover operation by Greeley police. Jesus Arroyo-Castillo is accused of seeking a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old and her 13-year-old friend.

Jesus Arroyo-Castillo

Jesus Arroyo-Castillo (credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

Arroyo-Castillo was actually talking with an undercover Greeley detective who was posing as the 14-year-old. Arroyo-Castillo traveled to Greeley to meet the girls at the Greeley Mall, where he was intercepted by officers.

(credit: Greeley Police Department)

“This case is a great example of the proactive police work our officers and detectives do to keep Greeley safe,” said department spokesperson Rebecca Ries. “Greeley Police Department is committed to pursuing those who prey and victimize children and engage in human trafficking- child sex assault cases.”

The Greeley Police Department worked with Homeland Security Agents to arrest Arroyo-Castillo. He is charged with enticement of a child, attempt internet luring, two counts of attempted sex assault on a child and two counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor.

 

Audra Streetman

