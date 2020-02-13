Comments
(CBS4) – A safety closure is planned for Interstate 70 Thursday starting at 11 a.m. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure will be on I-70 from Frisco to Vail Pass to allow for winter maintenance operations. They’re asking motorists to prepare for a closure that could last through the early afternoon.
CDOT is conducting winter maintenance operations in preparation for a busy Presidents Day weekend. They urge travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway.