Colorado Springs Students Get A Look At Ice-Making Process Prior To Avalanche's Outdoor GameDespite the recent cold snap in Colorado, crews from the NHL have been busy all month making ice for Saturday's outdoor Stadium Series game between the Avalanche and the Kings at Falcon Stadium.

After OT Loss To Lakers, Nuggets Nikola Jokic Says 'Not A Bad Thing To Lose Against Them'Despite the disappointment of a 120-116 overtime loss to the Lakers on Wednesday night, the Nuggets are pleased to take a 38-17 record into the All-Star break.

'Lot Of Disappointment': Colorado Buffaloes Players React To Mel Tucker LeavingWhile University of Colorado athletic director Rick George turns his focus to identifying coaching candidates to replace the hastily departed Mel Tucker, Buff players are still struggling to wrap their minds around what happened.

Darrin Chiaverini Named As Interim CU Head CoachThe University of Colorado Boulder announced its new interim head football coach hours after Mel Tucker stunned the community with his announcement about leaving the program.

Mel Tucker's Departure Means Buffaloes Will Search For Third Head Coach In As Many YearsColorado Buffaloes head football coach Mel Tucker is leaving the program after just one season in Boulder.

Watch Highlights: Colorado State Rams Lose To Utah State In Thrilling MatchUtah State held off Colorado State 75-72 on Tuesday night to sweep the season series against the Rams.