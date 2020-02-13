TRAFFIC ALERTInterstate 70 safety closure from Vail Pass to Frisco starts at 11 a.m.
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Andrea Flores
Filed Under:Colorado News, Frisco News, I-70, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70

(CBS4) – A safety closure is planned for Interstate 70 Thursday starting at 11 a.m. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure will be on I-70 from Frisco to Vail Pass to allow for winter maintenance operations. They’re asking motorists to prepare for a closure that could last through the early afternoon.

(credit: CBS)

CDOT is conducting winter maintenance operations in preparation for a busy Presidents Day weekend. They urge travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway.

Andrea Flores

Comments

Leave a Reply