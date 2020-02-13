Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fort Collins Police are searching for a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that left a woman seriously injured. The woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck.
It happened Wednesday night at the intersection of West Mulberry Street and South Howes.
Police believe the vehicle is a red or maroon Honda CRV with dark tinted windows.
If there is any visible damage it would be on the front passenger side.
The hit-and-run vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Mulberry Street.