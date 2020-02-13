Filed Under:Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fort Collins Police are searching for a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that left a woman seriously injured. The woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck.

It happened Wednesday night at the intersection of West Mulberry Street and South Howes.

(credit: CBS)

Police believe the vehicle is a red or maroon Honda CRV with dark tinted windows.

If there is any visible damage it would be on the front passenger side.

The hit-and-run vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Mulberry Street.

Comments

Leave a Reply