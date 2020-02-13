Athletic Director Rick George Wants Next Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach To Share His CommitmentAfter Mel Tucker's midnight blindside, Colorado athletic director Rick George says the Buffaloes' next head football coach has to share his passion for the university and the state.

After OT Loss To Lakers, Nuggets Nikola Jokic Says 'Not A Bad Thing To Lose Against Them'Despite the disappointment of a 120-116 overtime loss to the Lakers on Wednesday night, the Nuggets are pleased to take a 38-17 record into the All-Star break.

Colorado Springs Students Get A Look At Ice-Making Process Prior To Avalanche's Outdoor GameDespite the recent cold snap in Colorado, crews from the NHL have been busy all month making ice for Saturday's outdoor Stadium Series game between the Avalanche and the Kings at Falcon Stadium.

'Lot Of Disappointment': Colorado Buffaloes Players React To Mel Tucker LeavingWhile University of Colorado athletic director Rick George turns his focus to identifying coaching candidates to replace the hastily departed Mel Tucker, Buff players are still struggling to wrap their minds around what happened.

Darrin Chiaverini Named As Interim CU Head CoachThe University of Colorado Boulder announced its new interim head football coach hours after Mel Tucker stunned the community with his announcement about leaving the program.

Mel Tucker's Departure Means Buffaloes Will Search For Third Head Coach In As Many YearsColorado Buffaloes head football coach Mel Tucker is leaving the program after just one season in Boulder.