DENVER (CBS4) – On Thursday, several local charities were awarded checks from Denver’s Light the World Giving Machine. Over the holidays, the city partnered with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to convert a vending machine at Writer Square into a Giving Machine for charity.
The month-long campaign raised more than $625,000 for local charities, including Catholic Charities of Denver, Mile High Ministries, Black Child Development Institute-Denver and Rose Andom Center.
With the swipe of a card, people could donate blankets, food, water and other personal items. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints covered the machine costs, administrative fees and other overhead.
This was the first year for a Giving Machine in Denver. Across the world, 10 Giving Machine sites collected more than $6 million this holiday season.