Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert Wednesday. Police say a driver hit a pedestrian and did not stay at the scene.
Police responded to College Avenue and Mulberry Street at around 7 p.m.
Investigators say the pedestrian is in serious condition. Investigators describe the vehicle as possible a red or maroon Honda CRV with dark window tint.
The vehicle was last seen traveling east near Mulberry St. and Howes.
Police say it may have damage to the front passenger side.
Call police if you see the vehicle.