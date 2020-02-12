BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is hoping to wrap up a big rock blasting project on Highway 119 Wednesday. The work started a year ago, but the project stretched out much longer than expected because of how unstable the area is.
The work has had a big impact on the residents living near the blasting as they have to deal with road closures and debris, as well as the noise.
CDOT said they want the work done before a number of festivals, including Frozen Dead Guy Days in Nederland.
If all goes as planned, the blasting should be done by Wednesday afternoon. However, the entire rock mitigation project in Boulder Canyon is expected to wrap up in 2021, which means drivers may still encounter single lane closures in the near future.