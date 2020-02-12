



– Denver has been mentioned on numerous “best city” lists over the years, and city leaders can now brag about having been selected to a new notable one. The real estate and urban design website Curbed says the Mile High City is one of the “ 10 best cities in the U.S. to move to right now .”

Curbed released its well-researched findings this week. None of the cities chosen lie directly on the East or West Coast of the United States (although Arlington is pretty close) and were all described as “booming American cities with alluring liveability” where there are “plenty of jobs, parks, and housing that is way cheaper than that tiny NYC apartment.”

Curbed says Denver is a place where new arrivals can thrive thanks to “job opportunities few can beat.” They say that the tech industry in particular continues to show impressive growth.

“Strategic investments and developments over the last decade have made sure Denver’s quality of life, including excellent parks and walkability, has kept pace with an expanding population — which grew by 20% over the last decade,” the editors wrote.

The city’s median home price is listed as $451,153 and the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,353, according to their statistics. With the continuing development of the city’s RiNo arts district and Stapleton neighborhood, as well as other areas, Denver is described as a mid-sized metro area with a “tightly knit urban landscape.”

As far as neighborhoods where the editors recommend new arrivals consider for housing, the city’s Five Points neighborhood and Sloan’s Lake area are given high marks. Nearby city Arvada is also mentioned as a place where there’s a “charming historic downtown” and easy accessibility to Denver via a rail line.

Close proximity to Boulder is also mentioned as a plus, as are the outdoors opportunities that abound for residents, including the nearby ski areas at places like Breckenridge.

The full list of cities in the Top 10 is as follows:

Arlington, Virginia

Boise, Idaho

Charlotte, North Carolina

Dallas

Denver

Madison, Wisconsin

Minneapolis

Provo, Utah

Raleigh, North Carolina

St. Louis