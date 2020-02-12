Snow Shoveling Volunteers Needed To Help Seniors In Denver Metro AreaSnowstorm after snowstorm have Denver metro area homeowners struggling to keep up with all the shoveling. But all the snow has left many seniors, who can't clear their walks, homebound.

Colorado Springs Students Get A Look At Ice-Making Process Prior To Avalanche's Outdoor GameDespite the recent cold snap in Colorado, crews from the NHL have been busy all month making ice for Saturday's outdoor Stadium Series game between the Avalanche and the Kings at Falcon Stadium.

Denver Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Through 11pmAfter a one day break, snow will make a return to Denver and the Front Range starting Wednesday afternoon. Accumulation will vary with up to 5 inches for parts of the metro area.

Leslie Webster, Woman Who Fell Through Ice With Her Dog, DiesA woman who fell into icy water at a frozen pond over the weekend has died. She had been in critical condition since falling into the pond while walking her dog on Sunday.