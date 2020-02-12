LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A couple from Loveland will return home after returning from Wuhan, China, where the Coronavirus began. Christi Duerksen and her husband Tyler Traegen first landed in California after leaving China.
They were teaching English in Wuhan. They spent two weeks in isolation before returning to the U.S. which is the incubation period for the virus.
“We’re grateful we did do the full quarantine in a way because at first I was nervous to go back to my family, like what if I did get them sick? So now that we’ve had 14 days there’s literally no chance we could have it,” said Duerksen.
Traegen joked that they’re probably the safest people to be around since they’ve been intensely medically checked the last 14 days. They should return to Loveland next week.