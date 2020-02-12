



A Littleton man has made a business out of getting rid of one of the biggest nuisances in the Denver metro area… geese.

Tim Eubank is the owner of Up and Away Goose Control, a business that uses dogs to chase geese of private properties. He got the idea a few years ago after seeing his dog chase geese at a campsite.

“He had a real interest in chasing the geese and within a couple of days the whole campsite was clear. I thought ‘You know what? Maybe we could make a couple bucks, pay his own vet bills,’” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Tim has made it into a full-time job. He uses specially-trained Border Collies, herding dogs and other techniques to control the Canada Goose problem. His dogs never come in contact with the geese and he says his methods are endorsed by The Humane Society of the United States and PETA as the humane way to get rid of nuisance geese.

“We make them think there’s a predator in the area, make them think they’re going to be eaten. We just don’t tell the geese that the dogs are trained not to come in contact with the geese,” said Eubank.

CBS4 followed Eubank as he worked to clear Pinehurst Country Club’s golf course. His list of clients doesn’t stop there.

“I’ve got four different golf courses. I’ve got a dozen different apartment complexes. We’ve got Clement park, couple of churches, couple of schools, and a couple of business parks,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

