DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed for nearly three hours on Tuesday morning after a semi caught fire. The semi burst into flames at exit 167 about 9:05 a.m.
All lanes were reopened just before noon.
One northbound lane was reopened about 10:30 a.m. Drivers were urged to drive slowly and not stop to take picture and/or video.
The semi was blocking the northbound lanes of I-25 about a mile north of the Greenland Road exit in Douglas County. No other vehicles are involved. No one was injured.
What caused the fire is being investigated but investigators believe it started as a brake fire.