Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint has been approved by a federal judge. That makes way for a Colorado-based company to become the next big wireless carrier.
Douglas County-based Dish said that as a condition of the merger, they will step into the U.S. wireless market and take on Boost Mobile, Sprint’s prepaid cellular business.
DISH also plans on having a 5G network ready to serve 70% of the U.S. population by summer 2023.
In a statement, co-founder Charlie Ergen said that the ruling, “accelerates our ability to deploy the nation’s first virtualized, standalone 5G network and bring 5G to America.”