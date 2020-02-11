Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver was ranked the 7th healthiest city in the United States, according to WalletHub. Researchers looked at factors such as access to nutritious food and recreational facilities.
Another factor they reviewed was affordable healthcare costs in which Denver ranked 51st out of 174. Denver, however, received its best score, 5th place, when it comes to fitness, specifically fitness centers per capita, average cost of those centers and share of adults who engage in any physical activity.
Aurora and Colorado Springs ranked as the 45th and 61st healthiest cities, respectively.
San Francisco was named the healthiest city, and Brownsville, Texas was named the unhealthiest city.