



– Got a hankering for sandwiches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional sandwich sources in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Denver area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Denver-area restaurants grew to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Olive & Finch

First on the list is Olive & Finch. Located at 1552 E. 17th Ave. in City Park West, the eatery, which serves breakfast, brunch, sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated destination for sandwiches in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 714 reviews on Yelp.

Denver Biscuit Co.

Next up is City Park’s location of Denver Biscuit Co., a Colorado chain, situated at 3237 E. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 3,518 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, which offers sandwiches, breakfast and brunch, has proven to be a local favorite.

Snooze: an A.M. Eatery

An outpost of the Snooze: an A.M. Eatery chain, a restaurant known for its breakfast, brunch, sandwiches, coffee, tea and more in Five Points, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 4,028 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2262 Larimer St. to give it a try for yourself.

Denver Ted’s

Last but not least, there’s Denver Ted’s, a Five Points favorite with 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews. Stop by 2020 Lawrence St., Unit A, to hit up the outlet to score cheesesteaks and sandwich next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

Article provided by Hoodline.