DENVER (CBS4) – With more snow in the forecast at ski resorts around Colorado the race is on to see who will hit the 300-inch mark first. Leading the pack as of Feb. 11 was Breckenridge with 268 inches of snow so far this season. The resort recorded 62 inches in the past week alone.
Close behind is Steamboat in northwest Colorado with 265.5 inches of snow and Wolf Creek in southern Colorado with 261 inches. Winter Park, Loveland and Monarch round out the top six season-to-date totals as of this posting.