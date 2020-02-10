DENVER (CBS4) – Winter Bike to Work Day is a day to celebrate bike commuting and those who do it all year round. It’s also a great day to give bike commuting a try for the first time.

“Hosting events like Winter Bike to Work Day is really important because people might feel a little safer and securer to try it with other bikers, and people to reach out at breakfast stations. And the hope is that they’ll see that it’s doable and continue to do it throughout the year,” said Mariah Wollweber, of Way To Go, a division of Denver Regional Council of Governments.

Biking to work takes cars off the road which helps air quality, and eases traffic congestion on the road. It’s also good exercise and promotes healthy living.

“We would like to see anyone on a bike, but specifically anyone who lives ten-miles or less of their final destination. It can be just as easy, if not easier, to get on your bike and pedal to work, than it can be to get in your car and drive, just due to the traffic congestion,” Wollweber told CBS4.

Participation in days like Winter Bike to Work Day demonstrates the demand for better biking infrastructure throughout the region.

“It’s really important to know that there will be more bikers out, so everyone is extra safe and cautious and aware,” Wollweber said.

The Denver Regional Council of Governments in partnership with the City & County of Denver will be hosting a breakfast station at 15th & Cleveland. They’ll be handing out breakfast burritos, hot cocoa, and hand warmers.

Other Winter Bike to Work Stations:

–Addenbrooke Park, South Kipling Parkway, Lakewood (6:30)

–15th & Arapahoe, Downtown Denver (6:30)

–City of Aurora Breakfast Station, High Line Canel, east side of the Aurora Municipal Center (6:30)

–Stanley Marketplace Breakfast Station, 2501 Dallas St, along the -Westerly Creek Trail (6:30)

–WTS Pit Stop, Auraria Campus, south side of the science building (7:00)

–Peak to Peak Tap & Brew Pit Stop, 16701 E. Iliff Av., Aurora (11:30)

–Peak to Peak Tap & Brew Pit Stop, 9735 E. Colfax Ave. Aurora (3p.m.)

–Only Natural Pet, 2100 28th St, Boulder

–The Tune Up at Full Cycle, 1795 Pearl St, Boulder

–Community Cycles, 2601 Spruce Street, Boulder

–Crestview Church Station

–St. Julien Hotel & Spa, 900n Walnut St. Boulder

–KGNU Community Radio, 4700 Walnut St. Boulder

–Boulder Community Health, 4747 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

–Boulder Chamber, 2440 Pearl St. Boulder

–Colorado Athletic Club-Flatirons, 505 Thunderbird Dr., Boulder

–The Natural Funeral, 102 W. Chester St., Lafayette

–PEARL iZUMi, 101 S. Taylor Ave, Louisville

–Moe’s Broadway Bagel, 3075 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

–Moe’s Broadway Bagel, 2650 Broadway, Boulder

–Moe’s Broadway Bagel, 3267 28th St, Boulder

–Moe’s Broadway Bagel, 1057 Courtesy Rd, Louisville

–Moe’s Broadway Bagel, 637 S. Broadway, Boulder

–Commuting Solutions Station, North 83rd Street & Niwot Road, Niwot

–Town of Superior Station, Boulder Turnpike

–JAX Lafayette Outdoor Gear, 900 South US-287, Lafayette

–Paul’s Coffee & Tea, 956 W. Cherry St., Louisville

–The Pro’s Closet, Boulder

–Infused, A CBD Marketplace, 1909 9th St., Boulder

–Capital One Café, 1247 Pearl St. Boulder

–Louisville Cyclery, 1032 East South Boulder Rd., Louisville