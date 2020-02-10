AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cherry Creek School Board will meet Monday night amid an investigation into an Overland High School teacher. The school district says Jay Bennish, a social studies teacher, is accused of racism from an incident at the beginning of the school year.
The district will look into whether Bennish has created a negative, harmful learning environment for students. Bennish also serves as the “adult sponsor of the Black Student Alliance,” the district says.
The allegations include whether Bennish used the “N word” in class. The district says he handed out t-shirts with “derogatory, racist images and language” on them, according to a letter sent by the district to the Overland High School community.
Bennish is on administrative leave over allegations he used racist and offensive language. The district made a recommendation for him to be dismissed.
A final decision will not be made until the board goes through a formal hearing process.
Bennish made national headlines in 2006 over his alleged remarks about then-President George H.W. Bush after his State of the Union address. He was a teacher at Overland High School at the time.