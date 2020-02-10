



Another round of snow blanketed the metro area Monday night. It began during the evening rush hour, piling more snow on top of unshoveled sidewalks in Denver.

“This morning I slipped and fell with my youngest son,” Paul Langway, who walks to and from work every day, said. “We both were luckily not hurt too bad, but we could’ve gotten severely injured.”

Langway said he usually enjoys walking in the winter, but the back-to-back snow storms have left several inches of snow in his path and many of his neighbors have yet to shovel their sidewalks.

“Where it gets dangerous is when people forget about that, it melts a little bit, and it becomes basically a sheet of ice,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

Since Friday, Feb. 7, inspectors have responded to 97 complaints for unshoveled sidewalks, according to a spokesperson with the city’s department of Community Planning and Development.

Of those complaints, 60 warnings were issued for residential properties and eight were issued for commercial properties. So far, no one has been slapped with the $150 ticket, but that could change following this latest snowfall if residents don’t clear their sidewalks within 24 hours (or four hours for businesses).

“Yeah, please don’t do that,” Langway said. “I like to walk instead of fall.”

Langway said he’s just as tired as everyone else who has shoveled around their property. He would just like to see more people take responsibility for keeping the community safe.

“It doesn’t take that long,” he said, “and it could save somebody’s life.”

LINK: Report Unshoveled Sidewalks In Denver