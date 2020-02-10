(CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets are moving up again in the CBS Sports NBA Power Rankings. They are now ranked at No. 5.
The Nuggets won just 20 road games last year but improved to 17-10 on the road this season with their victory over the Suns in Phoenix over the weekend. They will get a big test on Wednesday when the No. 3-ranked Los Angeles Lakers come to Denver to play at the Pepsi Center. They also face the No. 6-ranked Los Angeles Clippers in L.A. on Feb. 28.
With the Nuggets performing so well as of late, there has been talk that center Nikola Jokic should be in the MVP conversation and Coach Michael Malone should be in the conversation for coach of the year.
CBS Sports writes:
“Winners of three straight and seven of their last 10, the Nuggets are finally starting to get healthy, with Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap making their return to the court this week. Murray wasted no time finding his groove, averaging 29 points per game this week on 61 percent shooting and 57 percent 3-pointers. He scored 36 points on 14-of-17 shooting against the Suns with an effective field goal percentage of 100. Nikola Jokic continued his MVP-level play, averaging 27.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the week.”