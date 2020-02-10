GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) — The Backstreet Boys are coming back to Colorado this summer as part of the DNA World Tour. The iconic boy band will perform a concert at Denver’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, Feb. 14 at axs.com. You can also call 888.929.7849. General admission and reserved tickets range from $42 – $250.
On Monday, the iconic pop group announced a second North American tour, kicking off July 10 in New York.
“The extensive 45-date, three-month trek will see the group performing their impressive catalogue of award-winning hits in arenas and amphitheaters all over the U.S. and Canada before an incredible finale at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles,” officials stated.
“We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” says AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”